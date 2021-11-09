Manny Figueirdo exiting Hamilton Wentworth District School Board

Manny Figueiredo is leaving the Hamilton Wentworth District School Board to take over as President & Chief Executive Officer of the Hamilton|Burlington|Brantford YMCA, effective March 1, 2022. Figueiredo will succeed Jim Commerford who retires in early 2022 after more than 40 years of YMCA service,

Figueiredo’s career in the education sector spans more than 25 years. As HWDSB Director of Education for the past 7 years, he successfully led the development of HWDSB’s community partnerships strategy to support student achievement and well-being and established the Board’s first Human Rights Office to advance anti-racism and anti-oppression policies and procedures. Prior his role as Director, Figueiredo served as Executive Superintendent and Superintendent of Education for HWDSB, as well as Superintendent of Education with the Waterloo Catholic District School Board. The last few years have not been easy ones for the HWDSB. Last year the board was rocked with allegations of racism among board members and this year came a controversy over sexual assaults at Waterdown High and a subsequent flap over student dress codes.

Accepting Figueirdo’s resignation, HWDSB Chair Dawn Danko commented, “Over the years, Manny has worked hard to navigate HWDSB through challenging situations and he inspired us to rise to the occasion for our students. We are grateful to him for guiding the Board through the implementation of our strategic directions, which emphasize student learning and achievement, positive culture and well-being, school renewal, effective communication and partnerships.”

Commented Figueiredo. “As a young child of immigrant parents, my local YMCA was one of the few safe and welcoming spaces my family could afford to send me. In my early career, I worked at my local YMCA and continued to volunteer even as I began teaching. I look forward to building upon the strong foundation that’s been established and working with partners across our community to ensure that more people of all backgrounds and abilities have access to the YMCA programs and services they need to thrive, just like I did.”