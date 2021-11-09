An afternoon of local musical stars at BPAC

The BPAC LIVE & LOCAL Music Series returns to the Burlington Performing Arts Centre, Community Studio Theatre on Sunday, November 14 at 4pm.

The Mark Lalama Trio consists of drummer Davide DiRenzo (Tom Cochrane/Holly Cole/Jacksoul), bassist Richard Moore (The Tenors/Marc Jordan/Alice Cooper), and of course, singer-songwriter, musical director, producer and pianist Mark Lalama. The Mark Lalama trio is fast earning a reputation as one of the most engaging and intuitive bands around, and together they create a unique brand of incredible, genre-defying original music that never fails to inspire those who are there to take it all in. Performances explode with energy, passion and stellar musicianship.

Lalama began playing music professionally at the age of 12 and he continues to move seamlessly between the live stage and the recording studio. He’s produced, recorded and performed with the likes of Marc Jordan, John McDermott, Jon Bon Jovi, Mariah Carey, Tom Jones, Chrissie Hynde, Anne Murray, Molly Johnson, Roger Hodgson, Paul Anka, Olivia Newton-John, Michael MacDonald, and many more.

The trio not only hosts, but also backs this month’s featured guests Hayley Verrall (2020 BPAC Hall of Fame winner) and the showstopper powerhouse Terra Lightfoot.

Local native Terra Lightfoot is a ferocious talent. Following up her third studio album, the JUNO and Polaris-nominated New Mistakes, Lightfoot has logged millions of miles around the globe, including marquee tour dates supporting legendary acts such as Blue Rodeo, Bruce Cockburn and Willie Nelson!

“As a kid originally from Waterdown, it means a lot to me to be able to take the stage with world class musicians at BPAC,” said Terra. Terra Lightfoot

Hayley Verrall

Burlington’s own country singer-songwriter and rising star Hayley Verrall was most recently named the 2020 inductee to the Burlington Performing Arts Centre Hall of Fame which recognizes persons who have made significant contributions to the performing arts in Burlington.

“BPAC has a profound impact on the artistic growth and development of our local performing arts community. BPAC’s LIVE & LOCAL series allows local performers to increase their creative capacity, reach new heights of artistic excellence, deliver richer and more diverse performances and ultimately grow their audience,” says BPAC Executive Director Tammy Fox. “

The BPAC Live & Local Music Series continues in January 2022 with featured guests JUNO and Hamilton Music Awards winning bluesman Steve Strongman with local brothers James Biljak and Thom Anthony. In February 2022 guests include Hamilton’s Pete van Dyk and the Second Hand Band and the iconic multiple JUNO-winning Inuk singer-songwriter Susan Aglukark who was recently named to the Order of Canada.

Patrons who want to experience the energy of the live concert environment can purchase tickets through the BPAC Box Office.