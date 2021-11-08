OPP CANINES STRIKE A POSE FOR A ‘PAW’SOME CAUSE Calendar Proceeds Support Charities

The OPP are offering a unique gift opportunity and a chance to support worthwhile charities by purchasing a calendar that shows off the OPP canine units in action.

In the sixth annual OPP Canine Unit calendar, canines from across Ontario show off their specialized skills and day-to-day commitment to community safety. Each month features a canine with a write-up identifying their specialty, their role and home location. For instance, two-year-old Conan of London shows off his search and rescue skills in June. In March’s photo, you will see our newest training course graduate, Felix from Norfolk, climbing aboard the hovering helicopter with his handler. See Duke, a Malinois Cross from North Bay, tracking in the thick snow in December’s photo. FELIX

DUKE

CONAN

All proceeds from the 2022 OPP Canine Unit calendar go to the OPP Youth Foundation and the Friends of The OPP Museum. The charities thank everyone for their generosity as last year’s calendar sales raised more than $22,000 for these worthy causes. Each calendar costs $15 and can be purchased at the OPP Off Duty Shopp at oppshop.on.ca.

For more than 50 years, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Canine Unit handlers and canines have been supporting frontline and specialized policing functions to keep Ontarians safe. Between providing assistance for search and rescue, tracking wanted persons, detecting narcotics, and searching for firearms, explosives and physical evidence, Canine Unit canines took time to put their best paws forward for charity.

The OPP Youth Foundation provides funds to disadvantaged youth throughout the province of Ontario. The Friends of The OPP Museum is a volunteer-based charitable organization that supports, promotes and assists in the preservation of the history of the OPP. For more information, visit oppyouthfoundation.ca and oppmuseumfriends.ca.