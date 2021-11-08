Ontario COVID case count back below 500
After a weekend that saw new COVID cases surge past 600, the count Monday was back below 500-sitting at 480 cases. Health officials are suggesting an uptick in COVID cases can be expected, however, due to the cooler, rainy fall weather of the last few weeks that has forced people to congregate indoors. There were two additional deaths reported bringing the total in Ontario to 9,900. Nearly 23,000 tests were conducted for a positivity rate of 2,2 percent. n Ontario, 22,623,960 vaccine doses have been administered. With more than 17,0-00 vaccinations administered Sunday the number of fully vaccinated residents has reached 85 percent, Nearly 88.5% of Ontarians 12-plus have one dose and nearly 85.1% have two doses.
Hamilton public health reported 37 new cases since the last report on Friday. Hamilton Public Health has also removed four fatalities from the total in an apparent data correction. The seven-day average for new cases in Hamilton is 17. Hamilton currently has seven outbreaks, four of them in schools. Provincial statistics show Halton with 25 new cases since Friday. There were no deaths reported.