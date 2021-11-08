Hamilton teen has been missing for nearly two weeks

Hamilton police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 14-year-old boy who attended school on October 27, 2021, attended school and did not return to his residence. He has not been seen or heard from since.

His family and Police are concerned for the well-being of Tristan Tobias.

Tristan is described as:

14-years-old

5’5

96 lbs

Slim build

Brown hair

Brown eyes

Anyone with information that could assist investigators, are asked to call Division 3 Criminal Investigation Branch, Detective Sergeant Marco DelConte at 905-546-3851 or Division 30 Staff Sergeant 905-546-3886.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com