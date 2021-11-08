Halton Police nab four in raids in Hamilton and Burlington, recover big stash of contraband

As drug busts go it wasn’t much of a haul. Halton Police seized less than an ounce of fentanyl. But in the course of that investigation, they hit the jackpot in recovering counterfeit cash, stolen vehicles and weapons. Investigators with the Street Crime Unit in Burlington have made four arrests and laid nearly 30 charges after a month-long drug trafficking and property theft investigation.

Last Thursday, officers executed a pair of search warrants (one at a residence in Hamilton and the second at a residence in Burlington). As a result of these warrants, 28 grams of fentanyl, $12,400 in counterfeit cash, stolen identification, a stolen licence plate, a stolen cheque book, a replica revolver, a stolen Ford Explorer, and a Chevrolet Blazer were seized by police.

Those charged include a A 39 year-old male of Hamilton, a 28 year old Hamilton woman, a 30-year old Burlington man and a 29 year old Burlington woman. All four of those charged have police records and were either on probation or parole.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the 3 District Street Crime Unit at 905-825-4777 ext. 2342

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.