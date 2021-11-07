The Bay Observer
Now Reading
COVID cases exceed 600 for first time in a month
The Bay Observer
The Bay Observer

 

COVID cases exceed 600 for first time in a month

by
November 7, 2021

Health officials are attributing the uptick in COVID cases to the cooler, rainy fall weather of the last few weeks that has forced people to congregate indoors. – Ontario reported 636 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday as well as two additional deaths, The last time the case count exceeded 600 was nearly a month ago. The seven day average it sitting at 468 which is more that 100 cases higher than the previous week. The positivity rate is now at 2 percent after being as low as 1.4 percent within the past week. The latest available Provincial figures show Hamilton with 19 new cases and Halton with 12.

What's Your Reaction?
Don't Agree
0
Happy
0
In Love
0
Not Sure
0
View Comments (0)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

The Bay Observer

© 2019 The Bay Observer. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top