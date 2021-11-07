COVID cases exceed 600 for first time in a month

Health officials are attributing the uptick in COVID cases to the cooler, rainy fall weather of the last few weeks that has forced people to congregate indoors. – Ontario reported 636 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday as well as two additional deaths, The last time the case count exceeded 600 was nearly a month ago. The seven day average it sitting at 468 which is more that 100 cases higher than the previous week. The positivity rate is now at 2 percent after being as low as 1.4 percent within the past week. The latest available Provincial figures show Hamilton with 19 new cases and Halton with 12.