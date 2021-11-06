Young man sustains gun wound on Centre mountain

Shots rang out in the area of Upper Wentworth Street and Emperor Avenue Friday night resulting in the wounding of a young man.

At approximately 9:20 p.m., Hamilton Police responded to the area of Upper Wentworth St. and Emperor Ave. after a citizen called 911 to report the possible sound of gunshots.

Members of the Hamilton Police Service arrived on scene and found a 22-year-old male victim suffering from a single gunshot wound. EMS responded and treated the victim at the scene before he was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Two males believed to have been involved in the shooting fled the area in a vehicle and were last observed driving westbound on Emperor Ave. The involved vehicle is described as being a car – unknown make or model, silver in colour.

A description of the suspects is a follows;

Suspect #1 – Male, white, early 20’s, taller than Suspect #2, possibly wearing a black hoodie sweater and a blue and grey coloured do-rag.

Suspect #2 – Male, black, early 20’s, shorter than Suspect #1, with braided hair, clothing unknown, but also wearing an army green coloured do-rag.

There is no danger to the general public as this is believed to be a targeted shooting.

Hamilton police are requesting the assistance of the public should you have any information that may assist in this investigation and to check their personal home video cameras that might have captured images of the susects or vehicle.

Anyone with any information that could assist Police with the investigation, are asked to contact the Criminal Investigative Division (Stn 30) at (905) 546-3851 and speak to the on-duty Detective Sergeant.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com