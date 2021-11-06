Ticat favorite, CFL Hall of Famer, Angelo Mosca passes at 84

Angelo Mosca, perhaps the most colorful player of the Hamilton Tiger Cats has died at age 84. His passing was announced by his family in a Twitter post. Angelo Mosca had been suffering from Alzheimer’s disease for the past six years. He was elected to the Canadian Football Hall of Fame in 1987, the Hamilton Sports Hall of Fame in 2012, and the Ontario Sports Hall of Fame in 2013.

Mosca attended the University of Notre Dame and was drafted by the NFL’s Philadelphia Eagles in 1959 in the 30th round (350th overall.) He had already decided to play in the CFL, in 1958 for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, but he was traded after two seasons to the Ottawa Rough Riders and played for the Rough Riders in 1960 and 1961 before joining the Montreal Alouettes in 1962 for 5 games. He played his remaining years, 1962 to 1972 in Hamilton. He was a five-time all star.

Mosca played in nine Grey Cup games, more than any other player in CFL history, tied with his teammate John Barrow. Mosca’s teams won five Grey Cup games, one with the Ottawa Rough Riders and four with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

On August 25, 2015, the Tiger-Cats announced that they would retire Mosca’s jersey number 68. This is only the second jersey number the club has retired, the other being Hall of Fame quarterback Bernie Faloney’s number 10.

After his retirement from football Angelo had a successful wrestling career.

He authored a book with Steve Milton called Tell Me To My Face, published by Lulu Canada Inc. The book was released in September 2011.

In todays Tweet Helen Mosca said more details will be released soon and asked for privacy.