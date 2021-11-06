Steven Page returns to the Burlington Performing Arts Centre stage

After a long hiatus from performing live in front of fans old and new alike, Canadian Music Hall of Famer Steven Page performs at the Burlington Performing Arts Centre on Saturday, November 13.

The former frontman and instantly recognizable voice of the Barenaked Ladies, Steven Page will be joined on stage by two long-time bandmates and friends, both accomplished Canadian musicians in their own right. Craig Northey (Odds) brings his vocals, guitar and banter to the band, as does cellist, vocalist and multi-instrumentalist Kevin Fox.

“The greatest thing is just to be able to play and make music with other human beings, and human beings that I love, all over again,” Page said.

His fifth solo album, DISCIPLINE: HEAL THYSELF, PT. II, was released in 2018, followed by tours of the UK, Ireland and the U.S. with bandmates Northey and Fox. In 2019, he toured Canada from coast to coast and an extensive tour of the U.S. Northwest, Southeast, Northeast and Texas. The Steven Page Trio – Live in Concert DVD was filmed during this tour and has been airing on American Public Television stations across the U.S.

Then the COVID-19 pandemic hit and live performances were largely shelved for more than a year and a half. Far from ever being idle, Page never stopped performing. It was only the venue that changed. Rather than sold-out theatres all over the world, he invited the whole world to come to his place (virtually).

“I started doing (livestreamed shows from home) at the end of April last year, and I haven’t stopped,” said Page. “I just did my 73rd show this last weekend over Zoom.”

Fans who are interested in experiencing The Steven Page Trio concert in a virtual setting can still do so by streaming the November 13 performance live through the BPAC’s livestream service. Patrons who want to experience the energy of the live concert environment can purchase tickets through the BPAC Box Office, secure in the knowledge that the BPAC’s health and safety protocols are in place to keep performers and patrons safe.

As per Ontario guidelines, all patrons must show proof of COVID-19 double vaccination to be permitted entry into the facility and wear a mask.

Tickets can be purchased online or by telephone:905-681-6000 | https://burlingtonpac.ca/events/steven-page-trio/

Tickets: Regular $69.50 / Members $64.50

Livestream: Regular $15 per household / Members $10 per household