Ontario posting more than 500 new COVID cases for second day in a row

After a sustained period of daily COVID cases dropping, the last two days have seen new COVID case counts above 500—numbers not seen since early October, Ontario is reporting more than 508 new COVID-19 cases down from 563 the previous day. But the positivity rate is now up to 1,9 percent after being as low as 1.4 percent earlier this week. There were three deaths reported but provincial officials also removed three deaths from the provincials total leaving the total provincial COVID death toll at 9896.

The province’s seven-day average of daily COVID-19 cases now stands at about 426, up significantly from 349 the previous week.

A little over 30,100 COVID-19 tests were processed in the last 24 hours, resulting in a positivity rate of

Due to a technical issue, some COVID-19 vaccination data has been delayed.

Provincial figures show Hamilton with 19 new cases and Halton with 12.