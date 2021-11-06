Head busted on spaceship, astronauts will diaper up for trip home

A broken toilet is one of life’s great inconveniences. But when the “convenience” happens to be on the Space X s Dragon Capsule that will bring astronauts back to Earth from the International Space Station on Sunday it’s a major issue. As a result the earthbound crew will be wearing diapers, or as NASA dubs them, “absorbent undergarments” on the ride back to Earth.

In a bit of an understatement NASA astronaut Megan McArthur did not appear to be incommoded, calling the situation “suboptimal,” but added the crew will be able to manage using diapers for their 20-hour ride home.

“Spaceflight is full of lots of little challenges,” she said during a news conference from space. “This is just one more that we’ll encounter and take care of in our mission. So we’re not too worried about it.”