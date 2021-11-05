Ontario Justice to go online

The Ontario government announced today it is instituting a new digital justice solution that it says “will transform how people handle their legal matters at the Superior and Ontario Courts of Justice. The Attorney-General’s office calls the Courts Digital Transformation initiative, “the most significant single step forward in the digital evolution of justice in Canada, replacing outdated paper-based procedures with an online platform to manage cases, documents and schedules.”

The Courts Digital Transformation solution will allow court users to:

digitally access court information 24 hours a day from anywhere

submit and view documents online

file even more court documents in more types of matters

have easier, faster access to court records

schedule matters and appearances

pay fees online

receive decisions electronically

Attorney-General Doug Downey

Said Attorney General Doug Downey. “Building on numerous recent breakthroughs, this central piece of the Justice Accelerated Strategy will provide the tools needed to better meet expectations for how justice can be done in 2021 and beyond.”

This new process is intended to equip court participants, including members of the public, lawyers, self-represented litigants, judicial officials and court staff, with capabilities to help people resolve legal matters faster and easier.

“The investment in a long-awaited case management system is critically important to support a modern and effective justice system,” said Geoffrey Morawetz, Chief Justice, Ontario Superior Court of Justice and Lise Maisonneuve, Chief Justice, Ontario Court of Justice. “The Ontario Court of Justice and the Superior Court of Justice are pleased to be partners in this important project that will bring the paper-based court system into the 21st century.”

As more processes move online, Ontario has also nearly doubled its funding for Community Legal Education Ontario to expand Guided Pathways, which are online, interactive tools that help Ontarians complete court forms easily and accurately.