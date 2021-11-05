Hamilton’s two newest MP’s sworn in

Hamilton’s two new Liberal MPs were sworn in at ceremonies in Ottawa this week. Chad Collins was sworn in as MP for Hamilton East-Stoney Creek on Thursday and Lisa Hepfner was sworn as MP for Hamilton Mountain on Friday.

On her Twitter feed Hepfner posted

Honoured to be sworn in as your MP for Hamilton Mountain. Grateful that my family made the trip to share this special day with me! Thankful to #HamMtn residents for putting your trust in me. Since day one, my team and I have been hard at work, and now it’s official!

Chad Collins tweeted

Today I was joined by my family as I was sworn in as your Member of Parliament for Hamilton East – Stoney Creek in the 44th Parliament. It’s an honour to serve the people of #HamOnt and #StoneyCreek. I’m thankful for all the support.