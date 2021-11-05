Hamilton posts 14 COVID cases and one death

Hamilton Public Health is reporting 14 new COVID cases. and one death. There are 32 COVID patients in Hamilton Hospitals. There are currently seven outbreaks including new ones at L3 Harris Wescam, an under 13 hockey team and as Viola Desmond School—involving seven individuals in all. The outbreak at St Peters Hospital increased from 11 cases to 14. And three more cases were reported at Oak Hill Academy for a total of 12. Halton has 15 cases and four hospitalizations. There were no new deaths reported in Halton.

The province is reporting 563 new cases of COVID19—the highest single-day total since October 9th. 314 cases, or 56 percent, are in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 249 are in fully vaccinated individuals. There were five deaths reported.

225 people are hospitalized with #COVID19. Three-quarters or 168, are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 57 are fully vaccinated.

There were just over 29,000 vaccinations administered for a total of 22,585,340 vaccine doses. Nearly 88.4% of Ontarians 12-plus have one dose and nearly 84.9% have two doses.