Hamilton Design Awards celebrate creativity and innovation







In a rather low key presentation the City of Hamilton Awards for Urban Design and Architecture have been announced via a YouTube video.

In the 9th year of the awards, a jury of architects, planners, a landscape architect, geographer, and a Mohawk College student judged 37 submissions.

Jurors looked for sustainability, heritage preservation and innovation in addition to outstanding design. Though one juror encouraged more bold design and less timidity in future submissions.

Celebrating sensitive design

The city awards shy away for the term winner or first prize, and instead hand out awards for Merit.

Awards of Merit went to the following: the new Hamilton Police Service Forensics building won in the Public Buildings category. In recognizing Stantec Architects, jurors noted the “welcoming nature of the building, despite its senstitive use.”

The Olympia Club overlooking Gore park won in the Private Building Commercial/Industrial category where Rick Lintack architect transformed two derelict buildings into apartment and commercial space.

In the same category the renovation and addition to the Gas Works Cultural Centre on Park Street North won an Award of Merit. The project by architect Bill Curran (of Thier + Curran Architects) increased performance and office space in ways “sympathetic to the neighbourhood,” said the jury.

Gardens can change a neighbourhood



In the Open Spaces category, Depaving Barton Street, which introduced welcoming gardens at multiple locations on Barton Street won accolades for Landscape Architect Adele Pierre and Green Venture. By adding needed green space and using pollinator plants, the gardens soften the streetscape.

The Ken Soble Tower renovation, an energy efficient retrofit won an Award of Merit in the Civic Achievement category for ERA Architects and The Bateson Lofts on Barton Street won in the Private Mixed Use category for Thier + Curran Architects. Jurors applauded the “upcycling of tired buildings” into mixed use developments.

In a category called Urban Elements, the prolific muralist Lester Coloma won for his evocative mural called Procession located at Ferguson Station.

In the Private Buildings-Residential, DPAI Architecture Inc. led by architect David Premi won for CONNECT Communities in Stoney Creek, a transitional residence for those recovering from acquired brain injury and stroke.

A complete list of the winners, including submissions by students, and a map of the winning projects is on the city website at:

https://www.hamilton.ca/city-awards/urban-design-and-architecture-awards/urban-design-architecture-awards-2021-winners