Province reports 438 new COVID cases and five deaths

The province is reporting 438 new cases of #COVID19. 279 cases, or 64 percent, are in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 159 are in fully vaccinated individuals. There were five deaths reported.

234 people are hospitalized with #COVID19. Three-quarters, or 177 are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 57 are fully vaccinated.

There were 16,588 vaccinations administered for a total to date of 22,569,439 vaccine doses. 88.3% of Ontarians 12-plus have one dose and nearly 84.8% have two doses.

Hamilton Public Health is reporting 20 new COVID cases-down from 27 on Tuesday. Hospitalizations also dropped from 38 to 27. There are now only four active outbreaks in Hamilton, including that at St Peter’s Hospital tat saw nine patients and two staff affected with two patient deaths. The outbreak at the Oak Hill Academy now involves nine individuals—two staff and seven students. Halton is reporting 14 cases and two hospitalizations. There were no deaths reported in Halton.