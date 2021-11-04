Have your say on Burlington’s future mobility plan

Residents of Burlington and those who travel through it can have a say in creating Burlington’s first Integrated Mobility Plan (IMP) to guide how people and goods move in and through the community to the year 2051. Anyone who lives in Burlington, or travels to or through Burlington, is invited to get involved in the next stage of the project: the proposed recommendations for the walking, cycling, car, truck and bus networks for Burlington for the next 30 years. The StoryMap and survey are on getinvolvedburlington.ca/imp and available for comment until Nov. 14, 2021. This feedback will be shared during a presentation of the Recommended Network Solution to Burlington City Council on Dec. 13, 2021 at a Special Meeting of the Community Planning, Regulation & Mobility Committee. Resudnets are invited to click on a series of maps that show proposed areas for walking, cycling and driving and will be able to post comments directly onto the maps.

Residents are invited to visit the project page at getinvolvedburlington.ca/IMP https://www.getinvolvedburlington.ca/IMP to explore the recommendations presented in the, participate in the online survey and sign-up for email notices for the project.

In previous stages of the project, staff has used resident feedback to confirm the Integrated Mobility Plan vision, values and goal statements. Those concepts generally define the desired transportation system for the Burlington of the future. Staff has also used public feedback to help identify what aspects of the current transportation systems are not in line with where we want to end up in the future. The project page features an interactive story map outlining the project so far, including how residents in Burlington navigate the city and the transportation issues that affect their lives, every day.

The StoryMap walks the reader through five ‘stories’ specific to the Integrated Mobility Plan for Burlington:

1. Vision, Values and Goals

2. Transportation Today

3. Lived Experiences with Transportation (Living Experience Papers)

4. Problems and Opportunities

5. Our Preferred Network Solution