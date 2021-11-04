COVID cases drop in Hamilton and Halton

The province is reporting 438 new cases of #COVID19. 279 cases, or 64 percent, are in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 159 are in fully vaccinated individuals. There were five deaths reported.

234 people are hospitalized with #COVID19. Three-quarters, or 177 are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 57 are fully vaccinated.

There were 16,588 vaccinations administered for a total to date of 22,569,439 vaccine doses. 88.3% of Ontarians 12-plus have one dose and nearly 84.8% have two doses.

Hamilton public Health is reporting nine COVID cases. Two deaths attributed to the outbreak at St. Peters have been removed from the case count. There are now 27 hospitalization in Hamilton . Halton reported 10 cases with four hospitalizations. There were no new deaths reported in either health unit.