Bishop Ryan teacher faces sex charges

Hamilton Police have arrested a Bishop Ryan teacher after an investigation into reports of sexual violence and sexual harassment associated to a local Catholic secondary school.

Following a public appeal, several victims came forward to report. Wednesday, police arrested 53-year-old Brian Boyle from Hamilton. Boyle is charged with four counts of sexual assault, along with three charges of sexual exploitation and a charge of sexual interference.

Hamilton Police opened an investigation after social media reports of sexual violence and sexual harassment began circulating regarding a Bishop Ryan Secondary School.

Boyle will appear in court on December 6, 2021.

In a release, Hamilton Police say, “we encourage all survivors to report these crimes to the Hamilton Police Service by contacting the Sexual Assault Unit (non-emergency line) at 905-540-5553, or www.hamiltonpolice.on.ca to file an online report. We want all survivors of sexual violence to know that we believe them and we will respect their choice in when they report an incident, where and how.”

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit your anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamiIton.com

There is no guaranteed way to prevent sexual assault. Sharing the details of these assaults is intended to provide the community information, and people are encouraged to trust their instincts. For confidential support, please call the Sexual Assault Centre’s 24-hour support line at 905-525-4162 or connect at www.sacha.ca, or the Sexual Assault/Domestic Violence Care Centre at www.hhsc.ca/sadv.