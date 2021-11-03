Province blinks on mandatory vaccinations for hospital workers

Premier Doug Ford says the province has decided against imposing s province-wide vaccination mandate for hospital workers. Ford says he has consulted widely with the province’s hospitals and concluded the termination or suspension of thousands of workers would negatively impact the care received by patients now in hospital. “This is a complex issue,” the statement read, but when the impact of the potential departure of tens of thousands of health care workers is weighed against the small number of outbreaks that are currently active in Ontario’s hospitals, I am not prepared to jeopardize the delivery of care to millions of Ontarians.”

He noted that less than five percent of Ontario’s 141 hospitals have COVID outbreaks, and “once identified, hospitals have protocols in place to effectively manage any outbreak to ensure that it is quickly contained, resolved and has little if any impact on patient care.”

On more than one occasion in the past week Health Minister Christine Elliott, when asked about the vaccine mandates, expressed concern about the impact on the system of a massive furloughing of health care workers.

The decision will not impact individual hospitals who have their own policies in place regarding vaccination. The Premier’s statement concluded, “Having looked at the evidence, our govt has decided to maintain its flexible approach by leaving human resourcing decisions up to individual hospitals”