Arrest Made in Overnight Downtown Stabbing

Hamilton police continue to investigate after an altercation in the city’s downtown left one male suffering from stab wounds.

On Tuesday, , shortly after 7:30 p.m., Hamilton police responded to a disturbance in the area of John Street North and Rebecca Street.

When police arrived they found a male in his mid 40’s suffering from a stab wound.

The male was transported to hospital and has serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation has led to the arrest of a 22-year-old suspect from Hamilton, who has since been arrested for assault with a weapon, bail opposed.

At this time, investigators are asking any residents in the area to check their video surveillance systems for any footage that may assist with the investigation.

Anyone with any information that could assist Police with the investigation into this crime are asked to contact Detective Sergeant David Oleniuk at 905-546-3833 or the Division One Detectives Office by calling 905-546-3817.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com