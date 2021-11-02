International Flights to resume at Hamilton Airport

In response to growing demand from airports and the airline industry, Transport Canada is easing the restriction on international flight arrivals. That means sun destination flights from Hamilton can resume. In addition to Hamilton effective on November 30, 2021, international flights carrying passengers will also be permitted to land at the following additional Canadian airports:

St. John’s International

Region of Waterloo International

Regina International

Saskatoon John G. Diefenbaker International

Kelowna International

Abbotsford International

Victoria International

A month ago Swoop Airlines President Charles Duncan said his company wants to resume sun destination flights from Hamilton to Montego Bay, Orlando, Clearwater, Puerto Vallarta and Cancun later this fall, but they needed clarity from the federal government on what the COVID protocols will look like. At that news conference, Hamilton Airport CEO Cathy Puckering says the airport has worked hard during the pandemic to reduce the number of personal contact points and to institute enhanced cleaning so that passengers can feel safe when flying.

The strict vaccine travel requirements that will be fully phased in by November 30, and the pan-Canadian proof of vaccination credential now available for travel have made the relaxation possible.

Transport Canada says consideration will be given to adding additional airports as conditions dictate, based on demand, operational capacity, the epidemiological situation in Canada, and recommendations from the Public Health Agency of Canada.