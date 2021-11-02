Burlington Remembrance Day Ceremony will be virtual again

The 2021 Remembrance Day ceremony will again be virtual and will be live-streamed at burlingtonlegion.com, beginning at 11 a.m. on Nov. 11. The city is asking residents to please not go to the Burlington Cenotaph.

The Royal Canadian Legion and veterans are asking residents to stay home and stream the ceremony online. Only those directly involved in delivering the ceremony will be at the Cenotaph.

To view the live streaming, go to burlingtonlegion.com at 10:45 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. The ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. The ceremony will also be available for viewing afterward.

The 35-minute ceremony will include a colour guard, two minutes of silence, music performed by some members of the Burlington Teen Tour Band and a reading of In Flanders Fields.

For more information about the virtual ceremony, please visit burlingtonlegion.com.

The 9 a.m. ceremony at the Naval Monument in Spencer Smith Park is open to the public.

Bob Ankrett, City Liaison and Museum Curator, Royal Canadian Legion – Branch 60 Burlington commented, “since 1921, the Poppy has stood as a symbol of peace and remembrance. It is our visual pledge never to forget our fellow Canadians who have fallen in defense of our country’s values and ideals. Gathering at our memorial during these troubled COVID days is very difficult, let us all pause at 11 a.m. on Nov. 11 and remember those who have fallen.”