Search for missing Ancaster woman ends in tragedy

The search has ended for the 78-year-old Ancaster woman, Denise Gloster who went missing Sunday. Hamilton police and volunteers had been scoring wooded areas around the missing woman’s home in the area of Mineral Springs Road and Slote Road in Ancaster; but late Tuesday Hamilton police sent out work that she had been found deceased.

Ms. Gloster, who had suffered from early onset dementia went missing on Sunday evening.

She had been an avid walker and enjoyed walking long distances. She was known to walk in the Dundas, Ancaster, Flamborough and Hamilton areas.

In a release, Hamilton Police wrote, “We are sad to announce we have located Denise Gloster deceased. Thank you to everyone who shared the post and volunteered their time to find her. Our thoughts are with her family at this difficult time. The family has requested privacy to mourn their loss.”