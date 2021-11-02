Ontario COVID case count below 400

The province is reporting 331 new cases of COVID19. 195 cases, or 58 percent, are in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 136 are in fully vaccinated individuals. There were seven additional COVID-related deaths.

230 people are hospitalized with #COVID19. 80 percent, or 185, are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 45 are fully vaccinated.

Fewer than 14,000 vaccinations were administered for a total of 22,535,918 vaccine doses administered. 88.2% of Ontarians 12-plus have one dose and 84.6% have two doses.

Hamilton Public Health is reporting 27 new COVID cases, bringing the number of active cases to 125. There were two deaths reported, bringing the total to 421.There were 38 COVID patients in Hamilton Hospitals-=-an increase of nine from the previous day. Despite the increase, the seven-day average for cases is 15 and the positivity rate 1.7percent. There are seven outbreaks in Hamilton. The number of cases arising from the Lean and Fit Gym in Ancaster is up to 13 from seven Monday. The outbreak at St. Peter’s Hospital increased to 11 from seven on Monday. Halton reported 12 COVID cases. There is still only one COVID patient in Halton Hospitals. There were no deaths reported by Halton Health