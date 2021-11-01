Seven-day COVID case counts dropping in province, locally

The province is reporting 422 new cases of COVID-19. 261 cases, or 61 percent, are in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 161 are in fully vaccinated individuals.

There were only 7,427 vaccinations administered Sunday, bringing the total to 22,522,144 vaccine doses administered. Nearly 88.2% of Ontarians 12-plus have one dose and 84.5% have two doses.

Hamilton Public Health is reporting 30 new COVID cases since Friday, 15 of them overnight. The seven-day average for new cases sits at 14 and there are 29 COVID patients in Hamilton hospitals. The number of active cases in Hamilton is 119, down from 147 a week earlier. Halton Public Health reported 39 cases since Friday, 17 of them overnight. At present there is only one COVID patient in Halton hospitals.