Memorial service for former Premier Bill Davis this week

A memorial service to celebrate the life of the late Premier Bill Davis, will be held at Roy Thomson Hall at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday November 4, 2021. The Lieutenant Governor of Ontario, Premier of Ontario, Mayors of Toronto and Brampton, along with family members and friends, will pay tribute to the former Premier at the event.

A limited number of seats will be reserved for members of the public to attend and join family, friends, and dignitaries in honouring the life of Premier Davis.

“Premier Davis was a giant of Ontario politics and his legacy is felt by both his loved ones and the people of Ontario,” said Premier Doug Ford. “During his 14 years serving as Premier of Ontario, Bill Davis made a remarkable impact on the province and in the lives of those he worked with and mentored.”

Premier Davis passed away on August 8, 2021, at the age of 92. As the 18th Premier of Ontario, Premier Davis had a lengthy career in public service, leading the province from 1971 to 1985. During his tenure, Premier Davis is credited with creating Ontario’s community college system, the province’s first Ministry of Environment, and the province’s public broadcaster, TVO.

Members of the public who wish to attend the memorial can register to reserve a seat through Roy Thomson Hall today at noon. The event will adhere to current COVID-19 health and safety measures, including vaccination requirements.

For those unable to attend in person, the memorial will also be livestreamed on the Government of Ontario Youtube channel and will be available with closed captions. For members of the media, broadcast cameras will not be allowed inside the hall, the livestream feed can be used instead. Members of the public are also invited to share their messages of sympathy in the online book of condolences.