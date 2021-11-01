Gunshots reported in Central Hamilton

A police presence is expected in the area of Queen Street North today, after reports of shots fired early this morning. Anyone with information is urged to contact investigators.

On Monday, shortly after 6:00 a.m., Hamilton police responded to the area of Queen Street North, between York Boulevard and King Street West for reports of gunfire.

Upon arrival, officers immediately secured the area and searched for anyone involved; however, they had fled the scene.

Through continued investigation, police confirmed a shooting incident had occurred.

There are no reported injuries to police at this time and checks at local hospitals produced negative results.

The investigation has been taken over by Division One Criminal Investigation Branch. Detectives are appealing to area residents and businesses to check their security cameras for any suspicious activity and to contact police.

Anyone with information that could assist Police with the investigation into this crime, are asked to contact division one detectives office by calling 905-546-3816.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com