Councillor Terry Whitehead resumes his council duties

Councillor Terry Whitehead is back on the job after being on sick leave for ten months. In a release, the Ward 14 councillor said “I am pleased to announce that my doctors have cleared me to return to work and I will heed their advice on work/life balance. I look forward to reconnecting and addressing the challenges of our community and the Ward 14 residents. I want to thank my staff for the excellent effort they have put in since my absence. I would also like to thank members of Council and the Mayor for their support during this time. Special thanks goes to Councillor Jackson and Councillor Ferguson for assisting on matters generated from the Ward 14 community. Thank you for your patience, I look forward to talking to you all soon.”

First elected in 2003, Terry Whitehead has served over 18 years on council. Prior to winning the 2003 election, Councillor Whitehead served both provincially and federally as a Special Assistant to David Christopherson and Sheila Copps and as Chief of Staff for the late Mayor Bob Morrow.

His first meeting back on the job was at the Public Works Committee.