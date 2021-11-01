Hamilton Conservation authority announces the 2021 Haudenosaunee deer cull

The Wildlife and Habitat Authority (HWHA) and Hamilton Conservation Authority (HCA) have agreed to a Specific Agreement for deer hunting for the 2021 season. https://conservationhamilton.ca/haudenosaunee-deer-harvest-2021/

Deer harvesting for the 2021 season will be conducted in two areas of the Dundas Valley Conservation Area (DVCA) designated as Schedule A and Schedule B .

Harvesting will only occur on HCA owned lands in Schedule A & B on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays only between November 8 and December 2 of 2021.

The number of deer to be harvested is limited to 60 deer. Hamilton Police Services and City of Hamilton municipal law enforcement and Ministry of Natural Resources Enforcement staff have been consulted with respect to public safety and advised of the harvest and corresponding area closures. Appropriate trail signage and notification to adjacent residents will be provided about the harvest and area closure.

In 2011, the Ontario Ministry of Aboriginal Affairs recognized and fully supported treaties allowing the hunt and encouraged the Hamilton Conservation Authority (HCA) to continue collaboration with the Haudenosaunee. In a statement HCA says, “ The HCA recognizes the importance and validity of the Nanfan Treaty and also respects the important cultural role that deer harvesting plays in the Haudenosaunee’s way of life.”