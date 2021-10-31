Provincial average case count continues to drop with 340 COVID cases reported
The province is reporting 340 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the seven-day average down to 349. It sat at 379 a week ago. 223 cases or almost 66 percent, are in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 117 are in fully vaccinated individuals. There were 15,740 vaccinations administered Saturday for a total of 22,514,717 vaccine doses. Nearly 88.2% of Ontarians 12-plus have one dose and 84.5% have two doses. Provincial figures show Hamilton with six new cases and an active case count of 107. A week ago, there were 147 active cases. There was one COVID-related death reported in Hamilton. Halton reported eight new cases and no deaths
