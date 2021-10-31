Pedestrian killed in Stoney Creek accident

Hamilton Police Service is investigating after a pedestrian was struck by an SUV.

On October 30th, 2021 just shortly after 8:30 pm, Hamilton Police responded to reports of a pedestrian being struck by an SUV at the intersection of Barton Street and Varga Drive in Stoney Creek.

On arrival police and emergency crews located an 84 year old female with no vital signs. The female was pronounced at the scene. The driver of the motor vehicle stayed on scene. The collision is still under investigation.

If you have any information that you believe could assist Police with the investigation into this crime you are asked to contact Detective Constable Wes Wilson of the Collision reconstruction Unit by calling 905-546-4755.

To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit your anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com