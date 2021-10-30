Ontario COVID case count drops below 400

The province is reporting 356 new cases of COVID19. 230 cases, or 64 percent, are in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 126 are in fully vaccinated individuals. There were four additional COVID-related deaths reported. With nearly 27,000 tests conducted the positivity rate is 1.4 percent.
There were over 22000 vaccinations conducted for a total of 22,498,977 vaccine doses. 88.1% of Ontarians 12-plus have one dose and 84.4% have two doses.
Provincial figures show Hamilton with nine new cases and Halton with 14. There were no deaths reported in either health unit.