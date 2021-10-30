Mohawk Athletes named all-stars

Women’s soccer defensive star Autumn Grayley has been named to the 2021/22 OCAA South Division All-Star Team.

The first-year from Stoney Creek joined the Mountaineers after graduating from Saltfleet District High School and played club level soccer for the Hamilton United Elite.

In her first season with Mohawk, Grayley started in four of six games regular season matches and helped the Mountaineers clinch a playoff berth.

Ahead of this past season, head coach Paul Giannini said Grayley would be a strong physical player and expected she would step up as a team leader. Grayley did exactly that on route to recieving all-star honours. Following a second place divisional finish with a 2-2-2 record, three Mountaineer men’s soccer athletes have been named to the 2021/22 OCAA South Division All-Star Team.

Mohawk Men

Grant Slater is joined by teammates Kalimar Russell and Aj Zangrilli on the All-Star Team. Slater was also named OCAA South Division Defensive Player of the Year.

Graduate of Bishop Tonnos Secondary School in Hamilton, Slater played in five regular season matches for the Mountaineers and scored a goal.

Russell also played on the defensive side for Mohawk in his first season with the team. The Hamilton native joined the Mountaineers after attending Bishop Ryan Catholic Secondary School.

Zangrilli, a Mississauga native out of St. Martin’s Catholic Secondary School, was another first-year standout for Mohawk. He scored a goal and played midfield for the squad this year.

This is the first season Mountaineers men’s soccer has had three OCAA all-stars in the last decade.