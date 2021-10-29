It’s “do or die” for Mac Marauders– and still they need some help

Rowdy student street parties have been giving McMaster University a bad reputation.

This weekend the school’s football team is hoping some of those same revelers will leave their suds behind and turn their energies to cheering the Marauders on to victory at Ron Joyce Stadium.

The Marauders, who have been to the Vanier Cup national championship game three times in the last decade, winning in 2011, host the University of Guelph Gryphons in their final regular season game at 1 p.m.

It’s been a down season for Mac, which has won only two of its five games in an OUA season, reduced to six games because of the pandemic. To be sure the maroon and white need a win over Guelph. Nelson high school product Jackson Cooling (80) celebrates with Cathedral grad Chimedu Ezeonwurie and Dylan Hillier (corner). Photo by DENIS GIBBONS

The University of Western Ontario Mustangs lead the Western Division, but there is a chance the other five teams could finish in a five-way tie for second place, with only three of those teams making the post-season. Jackson Cooling takes off on his 62-yard punt return for a touchdown. Photo by DENIS GIBBONS

It won’t be an easy task for the Marauders, since Guelph is the only team to have beaten Western this season. Last weekend McMaster clobbered the York University Lions 48-0 in Toronto, with three graduates of Burlington’s Nelson high school playing big roles. Adam Preocanin kicked four field goals. Jackson Cooling returned a punt 62 yards for a touchdown and Keegan Hall, in only his first year of eligibility, played the entire fourth quarter at quarterback, completing eight of 11 passes.

Story and pictures by DENIS GIBBONS