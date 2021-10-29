Halton hospitals have only one COVID patient as province reports 419 new cases

The province is reporting 419 new cases of COVID19. Two-thirds, or 279 cases are in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 140 are in fully vaccinated individuals. There were no deaths reported in the province.

211 people are hospitalized with #COVID19. 182, or 86 percent, are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 29 are fully vaccinated.

There were over 21,000 vaccinations administered for a total of 22,476,654 vaccine doses. Nearly 88.1% of Ontarians 12-plus have one dose and 84.3% have two doses.

Hamilton Public Health is reporting 22 new COVID cases. The number of active cases is 131-up from 177 the previous day. Hospitalizations stand at 32. There are eight outbreaks, with a new one at St. Peters Hospital affecting six residents and one staff member. Halton now has 14 COVID cases and only one hospitalization. There were no new deaths in either health unit.