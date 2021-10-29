Fatal crash on QEW at Fruitland Road

A man is dead as a result of a two vehicle crash on the QEW just east of Fruitland Road. Traffic on the Fort-Erie-bound lanes was being diverted to the left lanes due to construction and was slowed as a result. OPP say the driver of the car rear-ended a tractor-trailer with sufficient force to flip the auto onto its roof. The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene. There was minimal damage to the trailer. Police have blocked the Fort Erie bound lanes of the highway and traffic is being diverted. It is expected the highway will be closed until noon. Police are asking anyone who witnesses the accident or might have dashcam footage to contact OPP Burlington.