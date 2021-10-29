LEGACY IN Support of the Downie-Wenjack Fund comes to Burlington Performing Arts

Some shows aim to entertain. Some are designed to engage. LEGACY: In Support of the Gord Downie & Chanie Wenjack Fund is that rare live performance experience that will do both.

Performance and storytelling come together with LEGACY; a fundraising event meant to aid in our collective reconciliation journey to promote awareness, education, and thoughtful action around Truth and Reconciliation and Canada’s true history with the residential school system. Now it’s fourth year at Burlington Performing Arts Centre, this year’s participating artists include Hamilton native Tom Wilson (Junkhouse, Blackie and the Rodeo Kings), Kevin Hearn (Barenaked Ladies, Rheostatics) and Josh Finlayson (Skydiggers), both of Gord Downie’s Secret Path Band, Logan Staats, Emm Gryner, Philip Davis & the Land Back Unity Jam Band, Chief Stacey LaForme and more, performing the music of Gord Downie and the Tragically Hip, as well as original music, poetry and guest speakers.

“When Gord Downie took time in his final days to shine a light on the need for reconciliation with Canada’s First Peoples, he left us all with an important job. BPAC is proud to produce and present LEGACY again this year, supporting our partners at the Downie-Wenjack Fund and hosting an evening of storytelling and song that will stay with you, long after the curtain has closed. The livestream of LEGACY also means that people can experience this event from anywhere, and invest in our collective reconciliation journey by joining us online, if you can not be here to support in person,” said BPAC Executive Director Tammy Fox.

The Gord Downie and Chanie Wenjack Fund is part of iconic Tragically Hip frontman Gord Downie’s legacy and embodies his commitment to improving the lives of First Peoples. The goal of the fund is to continue the conversation that began with Chanie Wenjack’s residential school story, and to honour Gord Downie’s call to action to “do something.”

Said Mike Downie, Gord’s brother and co-founder of the Downie-Wenjack Fund.” My brother loved this country, but he knew it wasn’t perfect and that we had a lot of work ahead of us if we were going to repair the relationship between Indigenous and non-Indigenous people. Gord believed that Canada would remain an incomplete creation, a work in progress, until Indigenous lives and interests were fully respected and represented in all aspects of our country – in its governance, economy and culture.

As per Ontario guidelines, all patrons must show proof of COVID-19 double vaccination to be permitted entry into the facility. The Burlington Performing Arts Centre is pleased to accommodate our patrons at 100% capacity in our facilities. For tickets and more information on the artists visit BPAC.