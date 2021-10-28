Proposal call issued for South Niagara Hospital

The long-awaited South Niagara Hospital moves a step closer to reality with the announcement that a request for proposals has been issued by Infrastructure Ontario and Niagara Health. Teams are invited to submit proposals to design, build, finance and maintain the new South Niagara Hospital.

Currently, Niagara Health operates five separate campuses that serve approximately 450,000 residents across the Niagara region. Once completed, the new hospital will replace outdated infrastructure with high tech facilities. In addition to emergency, critical care and surgical services, South Niagara Hospital will feature several centres of excellence specializing in stroke, complex care, geriatrics and geriatric psychiatry, and wellness in aging.

The new hospital is planned to have 469 beds, which is 156 more beds than the combined total number of beds at Niagara Health’s Port Colborne, Fort Erie and Niagara Falls campuses. Niagara Health will continue to operate the existing facility in St. Catharines, which was opened in 2013, along with the Welland campus.

Niagara Health is a large community hospital and has the fourth busiest Emergency Department in the province, with almost 200,000 unscheduled visits annually. Niagara Health performs the highest number of day surgeries or surgical cases in the region, with nearly 40,000 performed yearly and serves on average 802 inpatients per day. The new South Niagara Site will be located at the intersection of Biggar Road and Montrose Road in Niagara Falls, just off the Queen Elizabeth Way (QEW). It is expected to be open in 2026.