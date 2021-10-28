Ontario COVID case count moves back above 400

For the first time in a week the Ontario COVID case count was back above 400. The province is reporting 409 new cases of COVID19. 265 cases, or 65 percent, are in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 144 are in fully vaccinated individuals. There were 31,383 tests performed for a positivity rate of 1.3 percent. There were three deaths reported.

197 people are hospitalized with COVID19. 86 percent, or 169 are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 28 are fully vaccinated.

There were just over 20,000 vaccinations administered for a total of 22,455,484 vaccine doses. 88.0% of Ontarians 12-plus have one dose and 84.2% have two doses.

Hamilton Public Health is reporting 10 new COVID cases. The number of active cases is 117- a significant drop from 171 a week ago. Hospitalizations are down to 29 from 40 at this day last week. There are still seven outbreaks, with the one at Mac Kids now declared over but an outbreak at St Joes Charlton Campus has affected sic people –two staff, three patients and one visitor. Halton now has seven COVID cases and only four hospitalizations. There were no new deaths in either health unit.