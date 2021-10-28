Higher capacity, more services and programs available in Burlington

,

Following the Province’s announcement to lift capacity limits in select settings where proof of vaccination is required, the City of Burlington will begin to move towards gradually increasing capacities for recreation facilities and programs.

Some drop-in programs will see an immediate increase in capacity. Pre-registration is still required for all drop-in programs. For the most up-to-date list of dates and times for drop-in programs available and to register online, visit burlington.ca/dropinandplay.

Capacities for registered programs and community rentals at our rinks, pools, meeting rooms and community centres will also begin to increase gradually.

All current regulations around proof of vaccination, screening, masking and physical distancing remain.

For more information on what to expect when visiting City of Burlington recreation facilities and programs, visit burlington.ca/coronavirus.

City Hall

Service Burlington is open at City Hall. Residents can visit Service Burlington Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for:

• Parking permits and ticket payments

• Property tax payments

• Freedom of Information payments

• Garbage tag purchases

• Dog licenses

• Property information requests

• Recreation services payments

Marriage licenses and Commissioning services are also available at City Hall by appointment. Make your booking online at burlington.ca/marriagelicences or burlington.ca/commissioning.

To connect directly with a member of the Service Burlington team, call 905-335-7777 or email city@burlington.ca. Hours are Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Building and Bylaw Department Changes

The Building and Bylaw Department has seen a drastic increase in building permit and bylaw inquiries/complaints over the past 18 months. To help streamline the work, anyone looking for services regarding building permits, building inspections, licensing services or bylaw enforcement, can contact the City the following ways: