Hamilton’s Heddle Marine lands ferry contract

Hamilton’s Heddle Marine has been awarded a $3.3 million contract to build a new ferry for the Simcoe Island community near Kingston. The contract will help support up to 24 local jobs during construction.

Said Caroline Mulroney, Minister of Transportation. “Building this new ferry in Hamilton will also drive regional economic growth and support good local jobs. Our province takes pride in its skilled workers, and we are excited to see the build and fulfillment of this vessel by Heddle Shipyards.”

Said Donna Skelly, MPP for Flamborough–Glanbrook. “With Heddle Shipyards in Hamilton being selected to build the new ferry for Simcoe Island, these jobs will help stimulate our local economy immediately.”

Flamborough-Glanbrook MPP Donna Skelly (Left) with Transportation Minister Caroline Mulroney at the announcement of the ferry contract award to Heddle Marine

The new ferry, which is expected to be in service by late 2022, will allow for the transport of up to three times more vehicles than the current ferry. The new vessel will also be able to carry larger service vehicles, such as fire trucks and vehicles required for maintaining roads and infrastructure.