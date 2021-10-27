Hamilton reports drop in active cases and hospitalizations

Hamilton Public Health is reporting 10 new COVID cases. The number of active cases is 117- a significant drop from 171 a week ago. Hospitalizations are down to 29 from 40 at this day last week. There are still seven outbreaks, with the one at Mac Kids now declared over but an outbreak at St Joes Charlton Campus has affected sic people –two staff, three patients and one visitor. Halton now has seven COVID cases and only four hospitalizations. There were no new deaths in either health unit.

The province is reporting 321 new cases of COVID19. 203 cases, or 63 percent, are in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 118 are in fully vaccinated individuals. With nearly 31,000 tests conducted, the positivity rate in Ontario is 1.4 percent.

Hospitalizations and ICU cases continue to decrease. 215 people are hospitalized with COVID19—significantly lower than the 274 cases reported a week ago. 87 percent, or 188 are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 27 are fully vaccinated. There are 134 ICU cases—down from 161 a week earlier.

There were 21,000 vaccinations administered bringing the total to 22,435,076 vaccine doses. Nearly 88% of Ontarians 12-plus have one dose and nearly 84.1% have two doses.