Hamilton librarian honoured by Internet Archive

Researchers and archivists around the world are familiar with the Internet Archive which makes millions of books and periodicals available online. Often these are relatively obscure publications which in the past would require researchers to travel to archives and libraries to access the material.

Lisa Radha Weaver, Director of Collections and Program Development, Hamilton Public Library has been named an Internet Hero and has an award from the U.S.-based Internet Archive to prove it.

Since 1996, the Internet Archive has steadily worked to build a digital library from contributors around the world, to ensure free access to publications, cultural artifacts and more for all.

Both Weaver was an early adopter of Controlled Digital Lending (CDL), which offers secured digital access to physical books a library owns, to one user at a time. For example, in May, Weaver oversaw a donation of 1,000 books about 18th and 19th Century theatre previously housed in HPL’s special collections.

“CDL removes barriers to access collections. With one library card, users have access to a worldwide library, not just your local branch, system, region, province, state or country,” Weaver said. “I believe the library should be there for everyone, where they are and when they need it.”

Past Internet Heroes include Massachusetts’ Phillips Academy, the Biodiversity Heritage Library, and the Grateful Dead.

The Internet Archive is one of the largest libraries in the world and home of the Wayback Machine, a repository of 475 billion web pages. Founded in 1996 by Internet Hall of Fame member Brewster Kahle, the Internet Archive now serves more than 1.5 million patrons each day, providing access to 70+ petabytes of data—books, web pages, music, television and software—and working with more than 800 library and university partners to create a digital library, accessible to all.