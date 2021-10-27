Area Lowe’s stores raise over $70,000 for local charities

Nine area charities will share in over $70,000 raised by Lowe’s Stores as part of its Heroes campaign which fundraises for local non-profit organizations or public schools. As part of this campaign, associates from participating locations are invited to select an organization they wish to support and fundraise for the month of September. In addition to the amount raised by associates, Lowe’s Canada matches donations by 50%, up to a maximum of $2,000 per location.
This year’s campaign was the most successful from the Lowe’s Canada network yet, with eight distribution centres and 71 RONA affiliated dealer stores joining the Lowe’s, RONA, and Réno-Dépôt corporate stores.