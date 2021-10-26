Ontario reports lowest COVID count in nearly three months

The province is reporting 269 new cases of COVID19. It is the lowest single-day case count since the beginning of August.176 cases, or 65 percent, are in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 93 are in fully vaccinated individuals.

233 people are hospitalized with #COVID19. 87 percent of them, or 203 are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 30 are fully vaccinated.

More than 18,000 vaccinations were administered for a total of 22,413,315 vaccine doses. 87.9% of Ontarians 12-plus have one dose and nearly 84.0% have two doses.

Provincial figure show Hamilton with 15 new cases, for a total of 135 active cases—the lowest active case count since early August. The seven-day average case count in Hamilton is down to 18. Hamilton has seven outbreaks underway, the most recent, an outbreak at Mac Kids involving two staff, one patient and one student. There are 33 patients in Hamilton hospitals. Halton had seven new cases and eight hospitalizations. There were no new deaths reported in either health unit.