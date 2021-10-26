News Media Canada asks minister to tax digital giants

News Media Canada, the organization that represents the Bay Observer and hundreds of print and digital titles in every province and territory, welcomed the appointment of the Honourable Pablo Rodriguez as Minister of Canadian Heritage, but called for swift action on the digital advertising crisis.

“The economic realities and existential threat that publishers — both large and small — are facing are getting more dire by the day,” said Jamie Irving, chair of News Media Canada. “Google and Facebook’s take of those diminishing online ad revenues keeps on growing and now stands at roughly 90 per cent.”

“We welcome the re-appointment of Minister Rodriguez, who we expect will move swiftly to introduce legislation within 100 days that would require digital platforms that generate revenues from the publication of news content to share a portion of their revenues with Canadian news outlets,” said Paul Deegan, president and CEO of News Media Canada. “With all parties in agreement on the overall direction of the Australian model, we also hope that passage can be accomplished in early 2022 via budget implementation to put the industry on an urgently needed sustainable footing.”

As an advocate in public policy, News Media Canada enables daily and community media outlets from coast to coast to speak with a unified voice when promoting their interests to governments, regulators and the general public. These interests include such issues as taxation, employment standards, recycling, Canada Post, freedom of information, the Canada Periodical Fund, privacy and copyright. In this capacity News Media Canada monitors, analyzes and lobbies against legislation potentially harmful to newspapers and freedom of the press.