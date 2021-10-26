Hamilton and Ontario report lowest COVID count in months

The province is reporting 269 new cases of COVID19. It is the lowest single-day case count since the beginning of August.176 cases, or 65 percent, are in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 93 are in fully vaccinated individuals.

233 people are hospitalized with #COVID19. 87 percent of them, or 203 are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 30 are fully vaccinated.

More than 18,000 vaccinations were administered for a total of 22,413,315 vaccine doses. 87.9% of Ontarians 12-plus have one dose and nearly 84.0% have two doses.

Hamilton Public Health is reporting five new COVID cases—the lowest single day count since August 30th. Hospitalizations declined by three cases to 30. There are now seven outbreaks in Hamilton with one new outbreak at the Mission Services shelter involving one individual. Halton Public Health reported 15 new cases with seven hospitalizations. There were no fatalities reported at either health unit.