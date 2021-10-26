The Bay Observer
Burlington Man Charged with Human Trafficking Offences
Burlington Man Charged with Human Trafficking Offences

October 26, 2021

The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) has made an arrest and laid multiple charges after a human trafficking investigation in Oakville.

On Monday October 25, 2021, investigators arrested 25 year-old Frank Yeboah of Burlington. He has been charged with the following:

  • Trafficking in Persons
  • Adult Procuring
  • Sexual Assault (x2)
  • Extortion

Yeboah was held in custody pending a bail hearing in Milton.

Police believe there may be additional victims and ask that anyone with information contact the Human Trafficking Unit at 905-825-4747 ext. 5331.

The Halton Regional Police Service firmly believes that every person has the right to feel safe in our community.

Victims of violence and/or sexual assault and witnesses are encouraged to contact the Halton Regional Police Service. The following is a list of valuable support services and resources in our region for victims of violence and/or sexual assault:

  • Halton Regional Police Service Victim Services Unit 905-825-4777 ext. 5239 or by email at VictimServices@haltonpolice.ca
  • Nina’s Place Sexual Assault and Domestic Assault Care Centre 905-336-4116 or 905-681-4880
  • Sexual Assault and Violence Intervention Services (SAVIS) 905-875-1555 (24-hour crisis line)
  • Radius Child & Youth Services 905-825-3242 (Oakville) or 1-855-744-9001
  • Kid’s Help Phone 1-800-668-6868 (24-hour crisis line)
  • THRIVE Counselling 905-845-3811 or 905-637-5256

Signs / Indicators of Human Trafficking

  • Not being allowed to speak for themselves;
  • Not having control of their own money or cellphone;
  • Suddenly having a new or second cell phone with a secret number;
  • Being controlled by others and escorted at all times;
  • Not being allowed to contact family or friends;
  • Withdrawing from family and friends;
  • Providing rehearsed answers to casual questions;
  • Being secretive about their activities;
  • Showing signs of abuse, such as bruising, cigarette burns, fractures, etc.
  • Having a new boyfriend, girlfriend or friend who they won’t introduce to friends/family; and
  • Having new items (clothing, jewelry etc.) outside their financial means.

What Should I Do if I Think Someone is a Victim of Trafficking?

If there is immediate danger or if you suspect someone is being trafficked, call 9-1-1.

You may also call the Canadian Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-833-900-1010.

The Canadian Human Trafficking Hotline is a confidential, multilingual service, operating 24/7 to connect victims and survivors with social services, law enforcement, and emergency services, as well as receive tips from the public. The hotline uses a victim-centered approach when connecting human trafficking victims and survivors with local emergency, transition, and/or long-term supports and services across the country, as well as connecting callers to law enforcement where appropriate.

